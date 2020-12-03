Storey County resident is 54th COVID-19 death in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Storey County resident.

CCHHS is also reporting 144 new cases and 154 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 5,349, with 3,004 recoveries and 54 deaths; 2,291 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,745 1,086 1,633 26 Douglas County 1,121 557 559 5 Lyon County 1,424 621 782 21 Storey County 59 27 30 2 TOTAL 5,349 2,291 3,004 54

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout December. The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/4/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.