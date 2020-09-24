Storey, Lyon, Douglas counties see 8 total new COVID-19 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting eight new cases and 12 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,272, with 1,146 recoveries and 16 deaths, 110 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Storey County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 536 31 497 8 Douglas County 298 27 270 1 Lyon County 428 51 370 7 Storey County 10 1 9 0 TOTAL 1,272 110 1,146 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 25 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.