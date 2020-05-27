Students graduate from Adult Education Diploma program

The Class of 2020 from the Churchill County School District’s Adult Education Diploma Program graduated Thursday night in a ceremony adjusted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Chantelle Johnson welcomed the graduates and acknowledged their family and friends in addition to the Churchill County School District Board of Trustees and Kimi Melendy, director of Education Services.

Seven graduates attended the ceremony. Johnson told graduates that their diploma ceremony was different from previous years because of the social distancing and face covering.

Johnson said the school district recognized the students for their achievements during an unprecedented time. In her speech, Johnson said she saw each graduate in a special light launching into the future as an inspiration to others. Furthermore, she said the graduates overcame challenges, frustration, trials and insurmountable obstacles.

Superintendent Summer Stephens said graduates should be proud of their accomplishments and persevered to graduate. She said the graduates didn’t let a global pandemic stop them from earning their diplomas and certificates.

“You can now take every opportunity in life and know that you built the skills to be successful,” she said.

Stephens said the students earning their diplomas and certificates was like wearing a badge of honor. She said some graduates may be headed into the military while others may want to further their education.

“No matter the goal, education is the most powerful weapon that can change the world,” she said.

She said graduates should be challenged by new ideas and opportunities.

“Always keep learning,” she stressed.

Grace Francesca Du Mond received her diploma first and was the only graduate who spoke.

She said obstacles in her life made learning challenging but through the encouragement from friends and teachers, she graduated on time.

In addition to Du Mond, graduates included Harley Baglin, Donald Bateman, Justin Chapman, McKayla Dyer, Constance Gonzales, Ariel May Halcomb, Brian Rizo Hernandez, Tierra Angel McQueen, Perla Cota Mendez, Elizabeth Montes, Michelle Lavone Murdock, Geoffrey Robert Owen Nickel, Brandi Renee Parrish, Julissa Rodarte, Cortney Lynn Summers and James Swartzbaugh.