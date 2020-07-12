Study: Realign Appion, Snyder in south Carson City

A traffic study has concluded realigning Appion Way and Snyder Avenue and adding a traffic signal is a priority for fast-growing south Carson City.

The study by Headway Transportation was commissioned by Public Works and funded by redevelopment money and in response to both the south Carson Street project, which is reducing lanes on the road, and continuing development in the area, which is increasing traffic at the same time.

The study will also be used to determine road projects that the city will require developers share the cost of based on the traffic their development is expected to generate prior to approving their projects.

Current development near Appion Way includes the Carson Hills Apartments, a 370-unit complex on Curry Street that is nearing completion, Cochise Crossing Commercial Center on Cochise Street near Appion Way, which has yet to break ground, and a condominium and other residential projects on the east side of Carson Street near Snyder Avenue.

Loren Chilson, principal, Headway, told the Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday that the study looked at 11 ways to accomplish the realignment and is recommending two alternatives.

The first design would stop Snyder Avenue just short of Carson Street and curve it back south until it was directly across from Appion Way. The second idea is to add what Chilson called a three-quarter mini-roundabout. Both alternatives add a traffic signal at the intersection.

The study also looked at the two parallel routes east and west of Carson Street — Roop Street/Silver Sage Drive and Curry Street/Cochise Street.

“We do not expect a significant amount of traffic moving from Carson Street to Curry/Cochise or Roop/Silver Sage except maybe north of Stewart Street,” where Carson Street narrows to two lanes, said Chilson.

The study found another priority to be connecting Stewart Street to Curry Street. The Carson Street road project is adding a roundabout there and the city is working with the U.S. Forest Service to add a connection through its property there.

Chilson said if the city decided to make improvements on either parallel route it would make the most sense to improve Curry Street as it is a more commercial street.

The RTC also discussed a study that concluded there is sufficient parking in downtown Carson City.

That study conducted by LSC Transportation Consultants looked at parking in the downtown core during May 2019, when the Nevada Legislature was in session, and again in September when it was not in session.

The study found the most spaces utilized were in the southern section, between Carson and Nevada streets and 5th and Musser streets, where 76 percent were occupied during the legislative session. Overall, 57 percent of spaces were used throughout downtown while legislators were in town and 51 percent used when the legislature was out of session.

The study looked at the area between 5th and William streets and Nevada and Roop streets, where there are a total of 1,387 total public spaces.