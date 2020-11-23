Subaru Share the Love event will help deliver meals to Carson City seniors

Carson City Subaru is giving back to the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City through the Share the Love program.

Courtesy

The Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City will be participating in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. Through Jan. 4, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Meals on Wheels Carson City, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state.

“Last year’s campaign gave us the opportunity to provide 3,179 more meals to Carson City homebound seniors,” said Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center. “Having Subaru of America’s commitment to feed our most vulnerable gives us the ability expand the program and meet the demand.”

Meals on Wheels Carson City delivered a record 110,936 meals last year.

Over the last 12 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $176 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $200 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

For information, visit http://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.