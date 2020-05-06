The Summer Reading Program Imagine Your Story is available now! Reading and challenges will be tracked through Beanstack which is available at http://www.churchillcounty library.org. Just click on the Summer Reading Program icon and follow the steps. The program is open to all ages including adults. Weekly drawings will be held and prizes will be mailed to lucky winners.

Sign up today!

The library is located at 553 South Maine Street in Fallon and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org