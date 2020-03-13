Suspect abuses himself in patrol car, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 7:46 a.m., a 41-year-old was arrested after a caller advised deputies he had mental issues and had hit the reporting party and hit himself in the face repeatedly. When he was contacted, the arrest report says he banged his head against the back of the patrol car repeatedly and refused the deputies’ commands. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense and obstructing an officer. Bail was set at $3,500.

FRIDAY

• At 1:05 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested at the Blue Bull bar after a deputy recognized her as some one with an outstanding warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.