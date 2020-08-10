Suspect sought in Carson City Republican Party Headquarters vandalism

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of acts of vandalism that occurred at the Carson City Republican Party Headquarters located at 1971 California Street in Carson City.

On the morning of August 10, 2020 at approximately 01:47 AM, a unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on the Republican Party Headquarters building. The suspect then damaged the building’s American flag by cutting the flag almost in half. Case # 2020-4523

During the early hours of July 30, 2020, it appears the same suspect poured an unknown substance on the front doors of the building. Case # 2020-4276

On July 21, 2020, the Republican Party’s original American flag was vandalized with paint.

On June 15, 2020, graffiti was spray painted on the building.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900