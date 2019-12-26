Suspect wanted in theft of ATM from Dayton credit union

Secret Witness is offering a cash reward in the amount of $750 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the theft of an ATM from the Greater Nevada Credit Union in Dayton.

Between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday, one or more suspects used stolen construction equipment taken from a construction company in Mound House to steal an ATM from the Greater Nevada Credit Union at 555 Old U.S. 50 in Dayton. Authorities have not released details as to the amount of loss or any descriptions of the suspect(s) or vehicles used in the theft at this time.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s). Anyone with information relating to this crime, any suspect vehicle or the suspect(s) should contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department at 775-463-6620, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com or text tips to 8474112 (TIP411), keyword SW.

All calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous, and Secret Witness pays rewards for information on all crimes.