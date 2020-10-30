Suspects ID’d in theft of political sign in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has identified suspects in a case involving the theft of a political sign, according to a news release.

On Oct. 25, at 9:45 p.m. a Saturn VUE was seen on camera pulling in front of a Carson City residence, a blonde female exited the passenger door and took a Trump/Pence political sign. The female suspect returns the vehicle and it leaves the area.

The Sheriff’s Office acted on a Secret Witness tip which led detectives to speak with two female suspects, the release said.

One suspect is 19 years old. A second suspect is 17 years old. This investigation is continuing and they have been made aware of the seriousness of this offense. Although two suspects have been identified, there are two more suspects involved in this case.

The theft of an election sign is a gross misdemeanor and the elements are covered in NRS 293.750.

This offense carries a penalty that could include one year in a county jail and a fine up to $2,500.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to remain cordial during these times directly before an election.