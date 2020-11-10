Suspects sought in theft from Carson City Home Depot

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two theft suspects from the Carson City Home Depot at 3185 Market Street.

On Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15 p.m., two male suspects entered the Carson City Home Depot where they selected power tools and placed them into a large rolling toolbox.

The suspects exited the store with the toolbox through an emergency exit activating an alarm. The two males fled in a silver sedan.

Case # 2020-6613. Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Sgt. Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900