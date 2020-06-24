Suspicious package closes Carson City Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office

The Carson City Courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day. For hearings or check ins please call the correct court tomorrow. Further details will be released from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, standby. https://t.co/Rat4qz2IUw — CCSO (@Carson_Sheriff) June 24, 2020

Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be closed until further notice. A suspicious package was found in the vicinity just after 1 p.m. today. East Musser Street and surrounding streets are closed until further notice. Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad is on scene.

The Carson City Courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day. For hearings or check ins please call the correct court Thursday. The Carson City District Attorney’s office will be closed the remainder of the day. Anyone with court proceedings or appointments are advised to contact our office at 775.887.2070 (civil matters) or 775.887.2072 (criminal and juvenile delinquency matters) on Thursday, June 25 or Friday, June 26 to reschedule.

Further details will be released from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, standby.