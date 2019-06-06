Series of earthquakes reported in northern Nevada, California

Friday morning update: The quakes continued throughout the night, especially in the Virginia City area.

Screen-Shot-2019-06-07-at-5.17.35-AM

Original Story:

A swarm of earthquakes hit Northern California and Nevada Thursday night.

The Nevada Seismological lab reported multiple earthquakes, the biggest being a 3.7 reported at 9:49 p.m. about 9.1 miles south/ southeast of Mogul.

At about 9:40 p.m., a 2.0, 1.5 and 2.4 earthquake were reported near Virginia City.

Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-10.00.02-PM

Recent earthquakes https://earthquaketrack.com/us-nv-reno/recent