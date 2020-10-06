Tahoe Regional Planning Agency seeking applicants for board opening

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is seeking applicants to serve as a member-at-large on both the Nevada TRPA and the bistate TRPA

The position, along with other members of the governing agency in the Tahoe Basin, plays a key role in management decisions from environmental preservation, land use planning and gaming issues.

The person chosen will serve a one-year term beginning Jan. 12 with the opportunity for reappointment by the NTRPA board.

Applicants must be Nevada residents able to attend all NTRPA and TRPA meetings. He or she must also have a working knowledge of environmental, land use planning and gaming issues in the Tahoe Basin.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest and resume to the NTRPA by 5 p.m., Oct. 29 to 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 5003, Carson City, 89701 or via email to scarey@lands.nv.gov.