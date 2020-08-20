Tahoe to get $5.2 million transportation grant

The federal government has awarded the Tahoe Transportation District $5.2 million through the CARES Act.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the money will pay for operating, administrative and preventative maintenance costs needed to maintain transit services in the Tahoe Basin during the pandemic.

The money is part of a total of $25 billion in grant funding designed to ensure the nation’s public transportation systems continue to operate for the millions of people who depend on them, she said.