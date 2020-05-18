Tahoe transit providers get $8.6 million in CARES Act money

Transit providers at both ends of Lake Tahoe have been awarded $8.6 million in CARES Act funding to sustain free transit services for the public.

A spokesman said those services are vital for those without a car to access basic needs like groceries and healthcare.

The money is being provided through the Federal Transit Administration to the Tahoe Transportation District and the Placer County Tahoe-Truckee Area Regional Transit to keep their services operating.

Both the TTD and TART have stopped collecting fares and have committed to free service until 2022. The funds will cover not only lost fare revenue but the decline in revenues from sales and gas tax receipts.

TRPA Director Joanne Marchetta said free transit for all could be a game changer in the basin, also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful effects of vehicle use at Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe Transportation District Manager Carl Hasty said the funding covers revenue losses and allows them to maintain operations. He thanked the Nevada and California congressional delegations for supporting efforts to get the money.

For information on the transportation services in the basin visit tahoetruckeetransit.com for North Lake services and tahoetransportation.org for south and east shore services.