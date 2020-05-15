Tahoe Transportation District mandates masks for passengers

The Tahoe Transportation District, which provides free public transit in the South Lake Tahoe area, will require all passengers to wear a facemask beginning Monday.

The mask must cover the nose and mouth of the passenger in order to help control the spread of the coronavirus. A spokesman said they aren’t requiring surgical masks or the N95 respirators used by healthcare workers and first responders. They can be a simple homemade cloth mask.

The statement issued Friday said the new rule is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control guidance to use masks in situations where social distancing is difficult or impossible.

They are also imposing a buffer zone of empty seats around the transit operators to protect them from contamination.