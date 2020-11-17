Taking care of your health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Everyone’s wellbeing is important! Delaying the preventive care that you need can be harmful to your current and future health. In a time like this, taking care of your health is especially significant. Now is the time to get back to visiting your doctor for necessary routine healthcare such as screenings and vaccinations.

With precautions that can be and are being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients can return to their routine visits with healthcare providers. Doctors have reported a major decrease in the number of people getting their cancer screenings including mammograms, prostate screenings, and colonoscopies. Additionally, state immunization records show a dramatic decrease in the number of people, including children, who are up-to-date on their vaccines. Delaying preventative care such as immunizations and screenings can negatively impact your current and future health.

Before visiting a healthcare provider, be sure to call their office to set an appointment. Office staff will provide you with guidance and instructions to ensure you and your healthcare provider can stay safe during the visit. These instructions may include information about where lines form, directional markers to pay attention to, specific entry points to encourage social distancing, or methods of screening for symptoms of COVID-19. Staff will also instruct you on requirements for wearing a face covering and explain how to acquire one if you do not already have a face covering. It is important for patients and healthcare providers to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth to protect against the spread of COVID-19 during your visit.

Other significant actions to take when visiting your healthcare provider in person is to keep from touching your eyes, nose or mouth; staying six feet away from others when waiting inside or in lines; and washing and sanitizing hands often, especially after touching anything. Using a touchless payment method is also a safe step to take when visiting your doctor.

Anyone who is sick, believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19, has symptoms of COVID-19, or is waiting for results of a COVID-19 test should stay home and reschedule their appointment with their healthcare provider. However, never delay emergency care!

Carson City Health and Human Services urges everyone to take steps to get back on track with their health screenings and vaccinations. For information about services and programs available to you through Carson City Health and Human Services, please visit our website at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/, or give us a call at (775) 887-2190. You can also find us at 900 East Long Street in Carson City, or follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/cchhs, Twitter @CCHealthEd, or Instagram @GetHealthCarsonCity.