TCID says water season ends on Nov. 15

Commissioners advised by the Truckee Carson Irrigation District that the last day to order water in the Lahontan Valley is Nov. 9 and the end of the water season is Nov. 15.

Steve Ranson/LVN

County commissioners take action on other agenda items.

The general manager and counsel for the Truckee Carson Irrigation District notified Churchill County commissioners at their last meeting of important issues affecting water users in the Lahontan Valley.

Rusty Jardine said the last day to order water is Nov. 9, and the end of the water season is Nov. 15. He also said TCID and the Bureau of Reclamation have negotiated a new contract, and a special election for water users is slated for March. From there, he said it goes to judicial confirmation.

The new contract is for a period of 25 years, and Jardine said TCID is also pursuing a new agreement that will transfer the Lahontan Power Station to the irrigation district.

Commissioners closed a case involving a nuisance abatement at 716 E. Stillwater Ave., and 405 Sherman St., after a double-wide trailer and wooden deck were removed.

Scott Nelson becomes the latest member of the Churchill County Planning Commission. He fills an unexpired term through May 31, 2023.

County Manager Jim Barbee said COVID-19 testing is at the fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings.

With the county’s contract with Cassidy & Associates expiring Oct. 15, Barbee signed a contract extension through Dec. 31. When the initial one-year contract term was decided, it was estimated that the Defense Reauthorization Act related to the decision on land withdrawal for the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization and the county’s lands bill would have made its way through Congress by the end of August.

Due to politics and the COVID-19 pandemic, that timeline shifted. Barbee said it’s anticipated that a decision will be forthcoming.

Commissioners also approved the following:

• Amendment to Agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Denver Scott Nygren.

• Professional Services Agreement with Hammond Homes & Construction to provide construction management services during the construction of the Churchill County Civic Center for $100,000.

• A parcel map application filed by Sharon McKnight and Tristan Redmond for property located at 4480 Soda Lake Road to split a parcel into two lots.

• The disposal of property by the District Attorney’s office.

• A job description and pay grade for the bailiff position.

• A part-time fingerprint technician position, job description, and pay grade.