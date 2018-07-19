Tesla awards $1.5 million for education in Nevada

Tesla officials Thursday announced an initial grant of $1.5 million at the state Board of Education meeting.

That's the first part of the company's commitment to contribute $37.5 million over five years to K-12 education in Nevada.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the grant will provide more students with access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education in Nevada.

"The demand for STEM jobs in Nevada will continue to grow dramatically over the next few years," said J.B. Straubel, Tesla's chief technology officer.

Tesla officials selected the recipients in conjunction with educators, business leaders and government officials.

The company plans to make continuing investments in education programs on a quarterly basis.

The first round of recipient programs are:

$315,550 to FIRST Nevada and $127,100 to Robotics Education and Competition Foundation to begin establishing a quality robotics program at every school;

$263,924 to the DRI at UNR to develop teacher training on robotics and STEM;

$262,700 to The Envirolution, Inc., for a STEM program that focuses on energy sustainability and projects to make local schools and businesses more energy efficient;

$200,000 to Jobs for Nevada Graduates for mentoring, employability skills development and job development/placement services to students across the state;

$154,083 to Sierra Nevada Journeys to foster student STEM interest at an early age, providing 250 scholarships for students in underserved communities to attend overnight learning programs at Grizzly Creed Ranch and to start a new Girls in Engineering camp;

$76,643 to Energetics Education for a pilot Solar Rollers program in Washoe County challenging high schoolers to design, build and race solar powered radio-controlled cars;

And $50,000 each at Washoe and Clark school districts to expand special assignment roles in Career and Technical Education offices.