The Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada to be Featured at the Rotary Club of Carson City Meeting

Katie Leao

Courtesy

Katie Leao, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, will be the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. The virtual meeting takes place on Tuesday, December 1, at 12:30 via ZOOM.

“The BGCWN has always been a valued resource for families in our community, even more so during this pandemic” said Rotary President Rachelle Resnick. “I believe our members and guests will be impressed with how many services the club offers.”

Ms. Leao says the BGCWN began providing emergency essential child care to 90 children of frontline workers in March, launched its summer programming with more children in June, and is now a distance learning school site. The club also provides breakfast, lunch and snacks to the children it serves. “While we will always be an after-school programming organization our mission has changed to support our working families and provide a full day program for students to have a safe, fun and learning style environment to thrive in” Leao says. “It has been tough on the staff and our kids but we have embraced the change and are doing our best to serve the community.”

The Rotary Club has returned to online meetings due to pandemic concerns. Guest are welcome to attend any virtual meeting. To do so, contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net. For more information on the Rotary Club of Carson City visit http://www.carsonrotary.com.