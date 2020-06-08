The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada honored at national conference

The photo represents the Club Collaborative group board that staff designed and displayed and made visible for all Club members, Lisa Benitez, Education Coordinator and her ideals and the Club’s mural “A Place to Become” that was dedicated to the youth and staff.

Courtesy

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada received an Honor Award for Program Quality in Youth Development Professional Learning & Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Virtual National Conference on May 27-28.

The organization received a $5,000 award from MetLife Foundation, sponsor of the annual recognition program, which honors local Clubs for innovative, effective programming leading youth to great futures.

The Honor Award for Program Quality in Youth Development Professional Learning & Development recognizes Clubs that consistently provide high-quality, professional development for frontline staff that is relevant, engaging and inclusive.

Empowered, Respected, Happy, Engaged and Inclusive are the words used to describe how our staff want to feel when they walk through the doors of the Club to work every day. The Club Collaborative project was the catalyst that changed the way the staff approached work, appreciated and recognized their peers and allowed the leadership team to build a strong, professional, positive, and motivational work environment. This program has fostered the growth of a strong mentoring and leadership program that all staff support and are proud to display in how they run the programs for our youth.

“We love to see the staff invested in their professional development that in turn, benefits the youth they work with daily,” said Katie Leao, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. “Everyone, from the part time staff to the executive leadership team, is invested and has a voice at the table when it comes to making the Club a great place for the employees and our members.”

“In communities nationwide, Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in providing young people with safe places to learn and grow,” said Dennis White, president and CEO of MetLife Foundation. “We are pleased to recognize Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada for providing exemplary programs and making a positive difference in the lives of local young people.”