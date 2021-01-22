The History of the Mormon Station to be discussed by Rotarians

Chris Johnson



The Rotary Club of Carson City will discuss the history and early settlement of the Mormon Station in Genoa at its next meeting. Park interpreter Chris Johnson is the guest speaker, his presentation will focus on the development of Mormon Station and what life was like for early settlers. “Many myths and misconceptions continue to persist around Mormon Station, including what led to its establishment and the goals of its founders,” says Johnson. “We will discuss these misconceptions, and also look at how the settlement grew from a remote trading post to a bustling community over the span of a few years.”

The virtual meeting is open to the public which takes place Tuesday, January 26 at 12:30 P.M. Guests are invited to attend via ZOOM.

Johnson graduated from California State University, Chico in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and has worked as a Park Ranger for Nevada State Parks since 2013. He is currently leading the restoration work on a historic blacksmith shop (built in 1908) located on the north end of the park.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net. Those interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Carson City should visit http://www.carsonrotary.org.