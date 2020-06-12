The Nevada Department of Public Safety commissions new peace officers

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned the state's newest Peace Officers Thursday at the Academy 88 graduation ceremony.

Courtesy

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned the state’s newest Peace Officers Tuesday at the Academy 88 graduation ceremony. The event was held in Carson City at the Legislative Plaza – Capitol Amphitheater, with limited guests in accordance with COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. The event was also shared live-stream on the Nevada DPS Facebook page.

Of the eight new officers, six will join the Nevada DPS, Highway Patrol Division and two will join the Parole and Probation Division.

Instructors and cadets successfully adapted to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and completed the Academy by conducting some of the classes virtually.

Cadets are immersed in high-level courses designed to develop skills required to serve as law enforcement and public safety officers in Nevada. Training includes law and legal procedures, patrol operations and investigations, performance of skills, functions of a Peace Officer, and physical fitness.

DPS officers perform law enforcement and public safety functions to serve and protect Nevadans and visitors. Assignments vary widely, and incumbents are assigned to various Divisions within the Department, including the Nevada Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal, Investigations, Parole and Probation, and Capitol Police.

The Nevada DPS is currently hiring. For information and to contact a recruiter, visit http://www.NevadaDPScareers.com.