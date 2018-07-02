The Popcorn Stand: Americanos quieres Taco Bell

I've written before about how comedian Kathy Madigan has joked about the genius of Taco Bell that the fast food restaurant just has five ingredients but makes we Americans think we're eating so many different varieties of food items.

Well we've fallen for Taco Bell's marketing expertise so much, a recently conducted Harris Poll of more than 77,000 people has named Taco Bell "America's Favorite Mexican Restaurant."

And I guess on the day before this nation's birthday it's OK to note Taco Bell has become just as American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. Really what has become more American than making a run to the border?

Actually I'm a little surprised Americans chose Taco Bell as their favorite Mexican restaurant. I admit I do like Taco Bell, but I prefer Chipotle over Taco Bell.

But Taco Bell beat out other such Mexican places as Chipotle, Del Taco, Moe's Southwest Grill, Qdoba and Baja Fresh.

The 30-minute poll did question people 15 and older so maybe I shouldn't be that surprised as I know Taco Bell is really popular with teenagers. The poll covered three factors, familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

Recommended Stories For You

So as we celebrate Independence Day, where else could a restaurant with five ingredients rise to the top. As Yogi Berra said, "Only in America!"

— Charles Whisnand