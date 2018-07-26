The Popcorn Stand: I don’t think this is what Dancing in the Street means

The old fuddy duddy tries to keep up with whatever's hip or trendy or whatever you want to call it, but I'm afraid I'm already about three weeks behind the times.

I mean this trend was so early July or so but I guess the Millennials are still doing it. And yes, I'm taking a shot at the Millennials. As the old fuddy duddys like me say, "these kids today, whadda ya gonna do?"

It seems the rapper/hip hop guy Drake (I'm not sure what to call him) came out with a song called "In My Feelings." I know who Drake is but have never listened to his music and never will so I've never heard the song "In My Feelings."

But apparently the song has led to a trend of Dancing in the Street. And I don't mean the Martha and the Vandellas Dancing in the Street, I mean pulling over to the side of the road and dancing while busy traffic whizzes by Dancing in the Street.

Of course I've written before we Baby Boomers/Baby Busters/Generation Xers are responsible for the worst video of all-time, Mick Jagger's and David Bowie's remake of Dancing in the Street. As Peter in Family Guy said, "That happened and we let it happen."

But these Millennials jumping out of cars (yes they jump out of cars) to dance or dancing on the side of a busy road with all kinds of traffic — this old fuddy duddy just doesn't get. Evidently it's some kind of challenge.

Recommended Stories For You

I think my father's generation had it right. Whatever happened to cramming as many people as possible in a phone booth or a volkswagen or whatever happened to gold fish?

Or from my generation whatever happened to hacky sack? Or even from this generation whatever happened to planking, which I thought was stupid at the time. I guess planking is so 2015 or so.

Anyway when it comes to Dancing in the Street, I'll stick with Martha and the Vandellas.