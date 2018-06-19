The Popcorn Stand: Married couple definitely are swingers

In my continuing series on my fascination on what the human mind thinks of, not in a million, trillion years would I have ever thought of this.

I mean maybe there are married couples out there who feel like they're walking on a tightrope trying to keep their marriages going. But this couple did it literally, sort of. And they definitely give new meaning to being a couple of swingers.

I mean maybe a couple has thought how could they get married while parasailing, but this takes extreme marriages to a new level. Hey, Extreme Marriages, a show about couples who take their wedding ceremonies to the extreme, I've just thought of a new reality show.

Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in Germany decided to get married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope 46 feet above the ground. Why they didn't get really extreme and decide to get married 50 feet above the ground I don't know.

What engaged couple wakes up in the morning and says, "Hey let's get married in a swing hanging from a motorcycle on a tightrope 46 feet, but not 50 feet, above the ground?"

I can imagine when the couple asked the motorcycle rider, Falko Traber, and the pastor who officiated the wedding to help them with the ceremony. I mean, Falko, no pressure, you're just carrying our lives in your hands while you ride a motorcycle on a tightrope.

And what about the pastor? OK pastor we want you to preside over the wedding in a cage atop a fire service ladder. "Uh, I guess," I imagine was the pastor's response.

No word if the couple is going to the circus for their honeymoon.

— Charles Whisnand