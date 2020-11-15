The Salvation Army begins collections to help those in need

To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas. Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

In Northern Nevada, The Salvation Army served 5,006 people last year during the holiday season and that number is expected to be larger this year due to the pandemic.

“The long-standing Partnership between Walmart and The Salvation Army continues to grow stronger each year to reach out and help those in need throughout Northern Nevada,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Salvation Army Reno. “We are grateful for this partnership again this year as we continue to serve, especially during this season of COVID. Thank you, Walmart for your partnership.”

In most Walmart stores across Northern Nevada, the expanded partnership includes:

Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.

Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit WalmartAngelTree.com find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.

Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.

Visit RenoRedKettle.org or CarsonRedKettle.org donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, visit GoSalArmy.org to find a location near you.