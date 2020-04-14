The Salvation Army launches virtual food drive

The need is growing due to the coronavirus emergency and The Salvation Army is rising to meet it. Every day we’re providing people in Carson City and Douglas County with food, emotional spiritual care and other essentials. And now, there are new ways that those stuck at home can help.

The Salvation Army has launched a Virtual Food Drive. At food.gosalarmy.org, you can see exactly how your gifts will help a family in need. For instance, a $30 donation will provide a food box containing staple foods to feed a family of four up to four days. A $250 gift will provide a hot, to-go meal for 100 people.

We are also partnering with Walmart to provide the Salvation Army in communities across Northern Nevada with items like canned food, toiletries, and cleaning products for their clients. Donors can purchase needed items from the Walmart Registry for Good, which will be automatically shipped to their chosen Salvation Army location. Go to registry.gosalarmy.org and click on a city to help support that community.

You can also donate by phone. The Salvation Army is launching a new Text to Give option to support the COVID-19 response. Text “HOPE” to 52000 to donate $10 to the nonprofit. The donation will be added to the donor’s phone bill. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a gift. Both are fast and easy ways to do the most good in your local community.

Since March 16, The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which covers Northern Nevada and Northern California, has provided 101,420 individuals with a meal or food box.

Visit gosalarmy.org to learn more.