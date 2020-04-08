The tale of one happy tail that went wrong

Jade is a gorgeous two-year-old Husky mix. She is a sweet, loving girl who enjoys riding in the car, walking, and being with people. She needs a secure fenced backyard and someone who is active. Come out and take her for a walk.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” this quote from Charles Dickens aptly describes what Rolo the Dachshund found out last week. Rolo’s family is now working from home due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Rolo was so happy to have them home that he sprained his tail wagging it too much.

It seems that Rolo is suffering from “Happy Tail Syndrome,” a condition caused from excessive tail wagging. The syndrome is common in dogs with thick, powerful tails and short hair. Labradors and pit bulls frequently suffer from this condition. Pugs or Boxers have curved tails and rarely have problems.

Personality also plays a part and according to Dr. Carrie Uehlein, the dogs that are most likely to get “Happy Tail Syndrome” are bright, energetic, and super excited to see people.

That certainly describes Rolo and presently he’s on the mend so happy to be with his family.

The tail is an important part of the dog and is actually an extension of the spine. The vertebrae are bigger at the base and get smaller at the tip. Soft discs cushion the spaces between the vertebrae and allow flexibility. The tail muscle and nerve facilitate movement and play a role in bowel control. It can be easily injured.

Abrasions, if not serious, can be handled at home by simply washing the area, applying an antibiotic cream, and wrapping it in a self-adhering bandage. For bites or deep abrasions take your pet to the veterinarian.

If the tail is fractured, it depends on where the fracture is. The tip of the tail isn’t as serious as a break closer to the base. Of course, it would be prudent to take your dog to a veterinarian if there was any question. So, this tale of the tail has ended no sense in wagging on.

