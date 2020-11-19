Thomas Lawson to lead Nevada parole and probation

Public Safety Director George Togliatti has appointed Thomas Lawson a chief of the Parole and Probation Division.

He succeeds Anne Carpenter, who was recently named to head the Highway Patrol Division.

Togliatti said Lawson has experience in multiple divisions of the Department of Public Safety as well as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked with the Highway Patrol where, as a lieutenant, he established the NHP Research and Planning Section.

Most recently, he has been a captain overseeing P&P personnel and general services.