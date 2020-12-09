Three arrested in Carson City BB gun shooting spreed that caused $10,000 worth of damage

Between Sunday and Tuesday, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to 26 reports of Carson City homes, vehicles and a government building being shot with a BB gun causing broken windows and vehicle body damage.

The dollar amount of the damage caused is more than $10,000.00. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at about 11:30 a.m. three male suspects fled the Sportsman’s Warehouse after attempting to steal BB guns.

Detectives, driving an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle located two of three subjects in a vehicle which matched the description of one of the vehicles seen in the area of many of the damaged vehicles and homes. The third suspect was later found by a patrol deputy in a nearby residential area.

Brandon Zaza (19)

Kelvin Smith (20)

Logan Smith (18)

All three suspects were arrested after confessing to being responsible for causing the property damage with a BB gun, hatchet and machete. A search warrant was later executed on the 1700 block of North Carson. 07 BB guns, a rifle, a shotgun, 05 machetes and 1 hatchet were found and seized as evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.