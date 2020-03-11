Three charged with trying to smuggle meth into Ely prison

Two adults and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested this week on charges they planned to smuggle nearly five ounces of meth into Ely State Prison.

The scheme was identified by an internal prison investigation that led to a traffic stop by NHP and White Pine County Sheriff outside the Ely Conservation Camp.

Stephanie Pineda, 19, and Nayade Figuerdo-Serpa, 21, were each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, attempting to furnish controlled substances to a state prisoner and transporting a controlled substance. Their bail was set at $500,000 apiece.

The 17-year-old juvenile was transported to the Elko Juvenile Detention Center.

The three are accused of concocting a plan to smuggle the meth into the conservation camp with the intent that inmates there would then smuggle the drugs into the maximum-security prison.