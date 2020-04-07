Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Carson City area Tuesday

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 26, with 8 recoveries, 18 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 20s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 13 9 4 0 Douglas County 8 4 4 0 Lyon County 4 4 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 25 17 8 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.