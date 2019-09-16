Three subdivision plans go before Carson City supervisors

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will consider three new Carson City subdivisions, including a new phase of the Schulz Ranch.

That subdivision’s tentative map was sent to the board by the Planning Commission after other Schulz Ranch homeowners voiced concerns about it during the commission meeting.

Many of the comments concerned losing their mountain views, which are not protected, so the commission added a condition to limit bordering houses to single-story construction. The map includes 29 home lots.

The supervisors will also vote whether to approve tentative maps for Silver Crest Condominiums, a project to build 51 condos on Roland Street, and Little Lane Village, a 149-lot subdivision proposed on Little Lane, west of Saliman Road.

The board will also decide the fate of 2.78 acres of city-owned property on Brown Street. At the start of the year, the supervisors directed staff to look into selling the property and staff is now recommending an auction in which the parcels must be sold for at least fair market value. An appraisal valued the property at $300,000.

Staff is also recommending the sale of 1.6 acres off of Medical Parkway, but by one of two methods that would be direct to a buyer.

The board will vote whether to reconvey the Brewery Arts Center to the arts organization, which now leases it. The building was dedicated to the city in 1977 by the organization, which owned it, in order for the city to obtain federal grants for remodeling and construction.

The supervisors will also consider a $202,268 contract with Faithful + Gould, Inc., to conduct a reserve study for managing the city’s buildings and facilities, and appointing Heather Cabral as public guardian for a four-year term at a starting annual salary of $70,000.

The Board of Supervisors meet Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.