Three suspects sought in Carson City ATM robbery

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking information in the Monday afternoon robbery of an ATM at Wells Fargo Bank at 2424 South Carson Street.

The suspects are described as African American adult males. All three suspects were wearing purple hooded sweatshirts.

At approximately 5:44 p.m. Monday, a technician was servicing the ATM outside Wells Fargo.

A unknown make or model silver four door car parked behind the technician. Three suspects approached the technician from behind threatening him.

The technician ran inside the bank where he called 911.

The suspects stole a undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. The suspects drove away in the silver car which was last seen driving north through the Carson Quail Park shopping center 2340 South Carson Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900

Case # 2019-5107