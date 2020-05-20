Thursday is deadline to order mail-in ballot for Nevada primary

The online deadline for voters to order a mail-in paper ballot for the June 9 primary election is May 21 — Thursday.

Online voter registration including eligibility requirements can be found at http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

In all but one Nevada county, Clark, active registered voters were automatically sent a mail-in ballot. In Clark, that was expanded to include inactive voters who are registered but listed as inactive usually because their address changed.

Inactives can go online in the next three days and cure whatever problem there is with their registration and receive a ballot like everyone else.

Elections Deputy for the Secretary of State Wayne Thorley said anyone who hasn’t yet received a mail-in ballot should go online and see if there is a problem with their registration.