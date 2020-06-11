Thursday statewide election update: Bagwell, Schuette still on track win in primary

The Carson City Clerk counted another 1,587 votes on Wednesday for the Primary election.

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell 6,148 51%

Tod B. Jennings 1,818 15%

Nathaniel D. Killgore 690 5.7%

Jim Shirk 2,790 23%

Aaron Sims 640 5%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman 3,393 29%

Lorne Houle 656 5.7%

Maurice “Mo” White 4,024 35%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch 3,588 31%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch 2,164 19%

Lisa Schuette 7,668 66%

Michael Smith 1,860 16%

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican

x-Philip O’Neill 3,957 – 55 percent

Day Williams 3,204 – 45 percent

Carson results: O’Neill 3,238; Williams 2,2,613

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems

Sena Loyd 2,334 – 48 percent

Sherrie Scaffidi 1,336 – 27 percent

Derek Morgan 1,202 – 25 percent

Carson results: Loyd 1,986; Scaffidi 1,071; Morgan 967

Supreme Court SeatB Oth – Primary

Kristina Pickering (i) 167,307 – 58 percent

Esther Rodriguez 57,958 – 20 percent

TS Christensen 39,176 – 14 percent

None of these candidates 23,614 – 8 percent

Supreme Court SeatD Oth – Primary

Douglas Herndon 133,602 – 47 percent

Ozzie Fumo 93,162 – 32 percent

Erv Nelson 31,527 – 11 percent

None of these candidates 28,712 – 10 percent

U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas Dem – Primary

x-Dina Titus (i) 16,504 – 86 percent

Anthony Thomas 1,609 – 8 percent

Allen Rheinhart 1,047 – 5 percent

U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas GOP – Primary

Joyce Bentley 3,085 – 38 percent

Josh Elliott 2,450 – 30 percent

Citlaly Larios-Elias 1,315 – 16 percent

Eddie Hamilton 1,298 – 16 percent

U.S. House District 2 North, Reno Dem – Primary

Patricia Ackerman 21,384 – 49 percent

Clint Koble 9,623 – 22 percent

Ed Cohen 5,951 – 14 percent

Rick Shepherd 2,934 – 7 percent

Reynaldo Hernandez 2,251 – 5 percent

Steve Schiffman 799 – 2 percent

Ian Luetkehans 281 – 1 percent

U.S. House District 2 North, Reno GOP – Primary

x-Mark Amodei (i) 52,606 – 81 percent

Joel Beck 9,361 – 14 percent

Jesse Hurley 2,807 – 4 percent

U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas Dem – Primary

x-Susie Lee (i) 25,309 – 83 percent

Dennis Sullivan 2,646 – 9 percent

Tiffany Watson 2,392 – 8 percent

U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas GOP – Primary

Dan Rodimer 11,325 – 44 percent

Dan Schwartz 8,268 – 32 percent

Mindy Robinson 3,466 – 13 percent

Brian Nadell 1,069 – 4 percent

Cory Newberry 1,032 – 4 percent

Victor Willert 573 – 2 percent

U.S. House District 4 Central Dem – Primary

x-Steven Horsford (i) 21,579 – 75 percent

Jennifer Eason 2,916 – 10 percent

Gabrielle D’Ayr 1,857 – 6 percent

Chris Colley 805 – 3 percent

George Brucato 779 – 3 percent

Gregory Kempton 767 – 3 percent

U.S. House District 4 Central GOP – Primary

Jim Marchant 9,265 – 34 percent

Sam Peters 8,069 – 29 percent

Lisa Sutton 3,704 – 13 percent

Rebecca Wood 1,744 – 6 percent

Charles Navarro 1,735 – 6 percent

Leo Blundo 1,448 – 5 percent

Rosalie Bingham 846 – 3 percent

Randi Reed 687 – 2 percent