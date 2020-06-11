Thursday statewide election update: Bagwell, Schuette still on track win in primary
The Carson City Clerk counted another 1,587 votes on Wednesday for the Primary election.
Mayor, 4-year term
Lori Bagwell 6,148 51%
Tod B. Jennings 1,818 15%
Nathaniel D. Killgore 690 5.7%
Jim Shirk 2,790 23%
Aaron Sims 640 5%
Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term
Ronni Hannaman 3,393 29%
Lorne Houle 656 5.7%
Maurice “Mo” White 4,024 35%
Stacie Wilke-McCulloch 3,588 31%
Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term
Ronald Bratsch 2,164 19%
Lisa Schuette 7,668 66%
Michael Smith 1,860 16%
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican
x-Philip O’Neill 3,957 – 55 percent
Day Williams 3,204 – 45 percent
Carson results: O’Neill 3,238; Williams 2,2,613
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems
Sena Loyd 2,334 – 48 percent
Sherrie Scaffidi 1,336 – 27 percent
Derek Morgan 1,202 – 25 percent
Carson results: Loyd 1,986; Scaffidi 1,071; Morgan 967
Supreme Court SeatB Oth – Primary
Kristina Pickering (i) 167,307 – 58 percent
Esther Rodriguez 57,958 – 20 percent
TS Christensen 39,176 – 14 percent
None of these candidates 23,614 – 8 percent
Supreme Court SeatD Oth – Primary
Douglas Herndon 133,602 – 47 percent
Ozzie Fumo 93,162 – 32 percent
Erv Nelson 31,527 – 11 percent
None of these candidates 28,712 – 10 percent
U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas Dem – Primary
x-Dina Titus (i) 16,504 – 86 percent
Anthony Thomas 1,609 – 8 percent
Allen Rheinhart 1,047 – 5 percent
U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas GOP – Primary
Joyce Bentley 3,085 – 38 percent
Josh Elliott 2,450 – 30 percent
Citlaly Larios-Elias 1,315 – 16 percent
Eddie Hamilton 1,298 – 16 percent
U.S. House District 2 North, Reno Dem – Primary
Patricia Ackerman 21,384 – 49 percent
Clint Koble 9,623 – 22 percent
Ed Cohen 5,951 – 14 percent
Rick Shepherd 2,934 – 7 percent
Reynaldo Hernandez 2,251 – 5 percent
Steve Schiffman 799 – 2 percent
Ian Luetkehans 281 – 1 percent
U.S. House District 2 North, Reno GOP – Primary
x-Mark Amodei (i) 52,606 – 81 percent
Joel Beck 9,361 – 14 percent
Jesse Hurley 2,807 – 4 percent
U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas Dem – Primary
x-Susie Lee (i) 25,309 – 83 percent
Dennis Sullivan 2,646 – 9 percent
Tiffany Watson 2,392 – 8 percent
U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas GOP – Primary
Dan Rodimer 11,325 – 44 percent
Dan Schwartz 8,268 – 32 percent
Mindy Robinson 3,466 – 13 percent
Brian Nadell 1,069 – 4 percent
Cory Newberry 1,032 – 4 percent
Victor Willert 573 – 2 percent
U.S. House District 4 Central Dem – Primary
x-Steven Horsford (i) 21,579 – 75 percent
Jennifer Eason 2,916 – 10 percent
Gabrielle D’Ayr 1,857 – 6 percent
Chris Colley 805 – 3 percent
George Brucato 779 – 3 percent
Gregory Kempton 767 – 3 percent
U.S. House District 4 Central GOP – Primary
Jim Marchant 9,265 – 34 percent
Sam Peters 8,069 – 29 percent
Lisa Sutton 3,704 – 13 percent
Rebecca Wood 1,744 – 6 percent
Charles Navarro 1,735 – 6 percent
Leo Blundo 1,448 – 5 percent
Rosalie Bingham 846 – 3 percent
Randi Reed 687 – 2 percent