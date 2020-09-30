Today is dogs in politics day

Zoom is a handsome four-year-old American Staffordshire. His soulful eyes and adorable smile will light you up with joy. He’s looking for a home where he can run, play ball, and belly rubs are unlimited. He loves attention and would like to be your only pup. Come out for a ball game he’s waiting.

Courtesy

Watson here and I want you to know that my family is over political commercials! That said, I’ve decided to take a stand on politics and run for elective office. I pledge not to interrupt your TV programs with my political ads.

Sept. 30 is dogs in politics day and here’s what I have to offer. I have many assets! I’m dependable, faithful, curious, and energetic. I like people and I promise a chocolate kiss for everyone. That kiss comes from me, your favorite chocolate.

One very popular dog already involved in politics is Maximus (Max) Mighty-Dog Mueller II who is the mayor of Idyllwild, California. Idyllwild, an unincorporated city, is officially run by its county. Max II actually has no real political power, but he is the symbol of his town.

How did a dog become the mayor? Max I the first dog mayor was elected in a fundraiser for an animal rescue. When Max I crossed the rainbow bridge, the town nominated Max II to a lifetime appointment. He was unanimously endorsed by the town.

What does the mayor wear to work? Max works mostly in the nude, although he occasionally wears a tie or hat. No one seems to mind that Max is “ala natural,” in fact; stroking his beautiful hair is a civic duty. Max spends every day engaging with his constituents spreading his own brand of love, which is hugs and kisses.

The Constitution doesn’t ban dogs from running, but candidates must be at least 35 years old. Hopefully that includes dog years. There are several animals who have assumed public office in the U.S., including Duke the dog, Stubbs the cat, Lucy Lou the dog, and Pa Kettle a bloodhound. I’m counting on all my faithful readers to vote for me in the “dog gone” election. Who will be the best? Well that’s elementary, my dear, Watson of course.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks to attend theCAPS’ annual garage sale located at 4293 Solias Road on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come see us!

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats can contact the SNAPS program. Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the Naval Air Station and CAPS volunteers who helped with our adoption day. You are the heart and soul of CAPS!

All the folks who adopted a pet during the Maddie’s Pet Project. Wags and kisses to you!

Maddie’s Pet Project for supporting the adoption event. A big bark of thanks to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

September Pet Holiday: Dogs in Politics Day is Sept. 30.

Garage sale at 4293 Solias Road on Oct. 16 and 17 the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We desperately need donations. Our furry guests appreciate your help!

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2020 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.