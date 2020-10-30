Today is last day to early vote in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com
Today is last day to early vote in Carson City

Today, Oct. 30, is the last day to early vote in Carson City. The in-person polls are open at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enter at the southeast entrance into the Ponderosa Room to check in at the information table.

On Tuesday, election day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Mail-in ballots can be hand delivered off at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 885 E. Musser St., Suite 1025, during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; to a drop-off box at Fuji Park, 601 Old Clear Creek Road; or the Community Center, 851 E. William St. during in-person voting hours.

You can also return mail-in ballots via the U.S. Postal Service postmarked no later than Nov. 3.

If you missed the voter’s guide or need more information on the candidates, click here

Carson City
