Tonight – Carson’s fifth graders to shine at virtual Silver & Snowflakes Festival

Tonight was supposed to be the time to bundle up, put handwarmers in your gloves and gather family and friends to venture downtown to enjoy one of Carson City’s most beloved traditions and the official kick-off to the holiday season.

The Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights is on “pause” for 2020 as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire throughout the nation and Nevada. However, the area fifth graders did not pause in their enthusiasm to perform for those who love the tradition. According to Christina Bourne, music teacher at Mark Twain Elementary and overall coordinator of the event, “The kids were excited to be a part of something new and the first to pave a new road.” She added although hybrid learning posed challenges, the kids were also “excited to shine independently” for they were not able to be all together to sing.

This year, the community will be able to enjoy the seasonal offering as students perform virtually and safely as instructed and videotaped by their music teachers. Dom Van Orman, music teacher at Seeliger Elementary stated, “Giving the kids the opportunity to shine was a worthy challenge even though there were challenges with Zoom.” His students will be performing a spoof of the “Twelve Days of Christmas,” calling it “The Twelve Days of Zoom.” He too mentioned the excitement by the students who were able to shine independently.

New this year is the performance by the Carson High School Orchestra and the Carson High Jazz Band ending the video production on a high note. Orchestra and band director Dr. Brian Fox cites the challenge of not having the band together at any one time and when the video was finished, “The kids were so excited to hear it all come together.” He is pleased that family members from outside the area will be able to hear what the children are doing in their classes, adding, “This year’s challenge provided us the opportunity for innovative solutions.” Yes, you will hear the band orchestra perform “The Nutcracker Suite.” It wouldn’t be Christmas without hearing that!

When watching the video, viewers will see how students and teachers made the best of the situation hoping to give those who love the Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights an upbeat beginning to the holiday season that can be enjoyed many times. Enjoy the light show provided by students at Mark Twain Elementary and the wonderful rendition of “The Drummer Boy” from the students at St. Teresa’s Elementary School.

Students and teachers were trying to make the best of a trying situation and succeeded nicely.

The capitol grounds will be lit at 5 pm, although not to the extent it has been in past years due to a shortage of staffing because of the pandemic. Santa, Mrs. Clause, the reindeer, and the elves are staying safe at the North Pole so he can make his Christmas run, and the Grinch is hiding out in his cave with his dog – all are masked. Santa and the Grinch vow to be front and center next year.

The event is coordinated by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce. Chairman of the Board Rob Joiner states, “We did not wish to cancel this event and are happy that the area fifth graders and the bands all came together to give the community the Christmas event they deserve. We truly thank the dedicated music teachers.”

At 5 pm, the viewers will hear the music teachers explain how they were able to make this event happen. The fifth graders performance begins at 5:30 pm.

Please tune in at 5 pm tonight to NGBN Carson City TV at CarsonCityNV.TV or by downloading the NGBN.TV app on your mobile device. Viewing is also available on Roku Tv. Apple TV or Android FireStick TV.