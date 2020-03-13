Tony and Gwynne Martin of Carson City celebrate 50th anniversary

Anthony (Tony) and Gwynne Martin of Carson City are celebrating their 50th anniversary Monday. They were married on March 16, 1970 in Glendale, Calif.

The couple met on the only blind date either of them had ever been on.

They have three children, Shellee, Becki and Jeff, all of whom live in Carson City, and three grandchildren.

Anthony has been retired for 35 years from Snap-On Tools Corp. Gwynne is a registered nurse. They’ve lived in Carson City since 1998.

They celebrated March 7 at Duke’s Steakhouse at Casino Fandango in Carson City.