Traffic stop nets arrest – of passenger, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 12:48 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to Park and Fall streets for a report of a violation of a temporary protective order. She was found outside the home she had been ordered to stay away from. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7 p.m., a 45-year-old chef was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stop at William and Russell way for no license plate on the vehicle. He was the passenger in the VW. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 7 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was arrested after callers reported a white Honda had been in a crash on Hot Springs Road then drove away. The vehicle, missing its front bumper, was spotted a short time later and the arrest report says the woman driver was passed out in the driver’s seat. She was charged with failure to stop at an accident, DUI 1st alcohol, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $2,600.