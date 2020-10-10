Transient learns it’s best to leave before the deputies arrive, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:51 a.m., a transient was arrested after a business owner on Corbett Street reported a man defecating behind the dumpster outside her business. She advised deputies he had been told to leave the property multiple times but had refused. As the deputy was talking with the business owner, the defendant attempted to leave. When he was told he had to stay he fought with the deputy. He was charged with trespassing and resisting. Bail was set at $350.

• At 1:42 p.m., Adrianna Vanegas, 25, and Monica Lopez, 19, were arrested after a traffic stop at Roop and Dan streets. A records check showed Vanegas had an outstanding felony warrant. When he was trying to cuff her, the arrest report says she put something in her mouth. The report says it was a small baggie of meth that she swallowed. At the same time, a search of Lopez’s purse found another small baggie of meth. A search of the vehicle found a small amount of what Vanegas described as LSD. More small baggies of what appeared to be meth were found in a purse belonging to Vanegas. Lopez was charged with possession of meth. Vanegas was charged with the probation violation warrant, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and destruction of evidence. Bail for Lopez was set at $2,500. Vanegas was held without bail for P&P.

• At 3:33 p.m., Rebecca Rankin, 31, was arrested after deputies stopped a vehicle at Fairview and Butti to investigate a reported robbery. She initially gave deputies a false name. She was correctly identified by her picture in the sheriff’s computer system. Dispatch reported that Rankin had a no bail warrant for her arrest in Lyon County. A search found a hypodermic needle containing meth. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, false ID to avoid prosecution and held without bail on the warrant.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:18 p.m., a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested after a traffic stop at Minnesota and Spear for no license plates. He was booked on a failure to appear warrant and she on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. His bail was $4,280, hers $1,000.

• At 5:55 p.m., James Kulesar, 53, James Carden, 34, and Lance Millican, 60 were arrested on multiple felony counts after Kulesar was video-taped attempting to take merchandise from Lowes and return it for a refund when he hadn’t actually purchased it. He was linked to the other two defendants in what the arrest report says was a scheme by the men they had used in both Lowes and Home Depot stores in Carson City and Reno. The other two were in a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen. The arrest report says Kulesar admitted the fraudulent activity and that he rented the U-Haul two months ago and never returned it. A search found several in-store credit cards for Lowes and other businesses plus a small amount of heroin. Carden was also charged with return fraud for taking five rolls of roofing paper out and then returning it for a store credit. All three men were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, possession of a stolen vehicle and organized retail theft. Kulesar was charged with heroin possession and Millican with possession of paraphernalia. Kulesar’s bail was set at $77,500, Millican’s at $53,500 and Carden’s at $52,500.

• At 11:45 p.m., Kenneth Hayes, 64, was arrested after deputies responded to the Frontier Motel for a report of a man making threats. He was charged as a sex offender failing to register. Bail was set at $5,000.

THURSDAY

• At 1;08 A.M., Coral Batesel, 58, was jailed after a traffic stop at Curry and Clearview for no license plates on her truck. Dispatch reported she was on probation for possession with conditions including not being in a casino or possess controlled substances. A search of her purse found a small amount of meth. She was also arrested on a P&P hold for violating her release conditions. Bail was set at $2,500.