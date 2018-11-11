Transportation needed for Parkinson’s program

Due to the closure of I-580 next weekend, people from the Carson City-Douglas County area are in jeopardy of not being able to participate in a program in Reno.

Nine people with Parkinson's and their caretakers were scheduled to participate in the Sidekicks program sponsored by the Davis Phinney Foundation. The program unites people with youth to do art projects. Girl Scouts from Reno are participating in the program to be held November 17 and 18.

Due to the I-580 closure, the group scheduled to travel to the program has lost its shuttle bus, which can't travel on back roads, said Brian Reedy, who's helping to organize the program. The program will be held at the Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum, 490 S. Center ST., Reno. Reedy said transportation is needed for 18 people — those with Parkinson's and their caretakers. Those interested in helping with transportation or with any other accomodations should call Reedy, (775) 883-4144.