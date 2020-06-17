Trotter, McCormick named NIAA/One Nevada Top Ten Student-Athletes

Fallon’s Ashby Trotter and Tommy McCormick have been named two of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and One Nevada Credit Union’s Top Ten Student-Athletes for Northern Nevada, marking the first time two recipients came from Churchill County High School in the same year.

The NIAA and One Nevada Credit Union awarded $20,000 in scholarship funds to Nevada student-athletes for the NIAA/One Nevada Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year Awards. The student-athletes of the year awards are presented to the top students who excel in sports, maintain a high academic status and volunteer in their community.

The annual Northern Nevada and Southern Nevada awards banquets have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the winners will still be presented with a $1,000 scholarship and special commemorative program at special presentations throughout the state later this month.

“The spirit of the Silver State is embodied in high school athletics and activities,” said Bart Thompson, NIAA executive director. “The Top Ten winners we honored this year have achieved and maintained an exceptionally high level of excellence in all aspects of their lives. These will be our future leaders. They were dealt a horrible blow at the conclusion of their high school career. They have risen up and they move forward. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

Trotter and McCormick, who graduated last month, finished their career playing in multiple sports.

Trotter played tennis in the fall, reaching the postseason, and barely getting her feet wet in the spring with the swim team before the season was cancelled because of the pandemic. Trotter, who was also the school’s valedictorian, plans on double-majoring in biotechnology and microbiology/immunology before enrolling to complete a doctorate’s degree in biotechnology.

McCormick was an all-state selection in football last fall after Fallon finished second-best in the 3A, and he won his third-straight state wrestling title in February. McCormick will join his brother, Sean, in Idaho this fall, playing football for the Idaho Vandals.

This year’s double honor for the high school continues a streak of eight years with Sean McCormick being named to the Top Ten last spring. Cady Cordes was named a recipient in 2013, followed by Erik Endacott (2014), Ali Tedford (2015), Tristen Thomson (2016), Whitney Skabelund (2017) and Faith Cornmesser (2018).

In all, 14 Fallon student-athletes have received the NIAA award. Tristin Adams was the school’s first recipient in 2003 followed by Reece Jones (2004), James Stubbs (2006) and Katherine Withers (2009).

2020 Recipients

Northern Nevada

Jesus Gonzalez, West Wendover

Jefferson Guthrie, Spring Creek

Tommy McCormick, Churchill County

Donovan Ratfield, Wooster

Drue Worthen, Reno

Celeste Condie, Fernley

Gabriela Haag, Reed

Melissa Lackore, Smith Valley

Lauren Muff, Galena

Ashby Trotter, Churchill County

Southern Nevada

Gabriel Belt, Needles

Zachary Billot, Spring Valley

Russell Bodily, Moapa Valley

Ladd Cox, Boulder City

Grant Odegard, Pahrump Valley

Taylor Bair, Foothill

Jenifer Do, Spring Valley

Nathalie Lagamayo, Virgin Valley

Vanessa Sanchez, Chaparral

Sadie Soderborg, Lincoln County

About the Top Ten Student-Athlete Program

The Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year award is given to not just the top high school athletes in the Silver State but rather to those student-athletes who exemplify total school and community involvement. Special consideration in the selection process is given to student-athletes who participated in multiple sports, other school and student government activities, and community service projects while at the same time maintained a high academic status within their school.

“We’re proud to celebrate these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements,” said Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO. “It’s profoundly unfortunate that many student-athletes missed out on their last sports season. Still, we’re inspired by their perseverance to continue being outstanding students while giving back to their communities. That’s why we’re so pleased to award each of them a college scholarship in support of their education journey.”

All candidates must be seniors. The general categories include scholastic achievement (class rank, non-weighted grade point average, number of semesters on the honor roll, number of honors classes taken, and ACT and SAT scores), overall sports participation (number of varsity sports, number of varsity letters, and individual and team achievements), other contributions (school and church activities, and community service accomplishments), an essay, and letters of recommendation. The Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year in both Northern Nevada and Southern Nevada, as selected by a panel of judges, are then honored with a formal dinner banquet.

Winners receive commemorative awards from the NIAA and its sponsors. The awards include a $1,000 (one-time) scholarship (courtesy of the NIAA and One Nevada Credit Union) and a NIAA Courtesy Card.