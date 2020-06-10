Trustees meet at ‘The Pit’ Wednesday

The Churchill County Board of School Trustees meets Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the District Office Auditorium (The Pit). The meeting is available both in the virtual platform of GotoWebinar and in person at the Churchill County School District Auditorium, 690 S. Maine St.

The meeting will be held in the Churchill County School District Administrative Office, Old High School. If you attend the meeting in person, please follow the governor’s directives: Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Please wear masks; Maintain six feet of social distance between you and other individuals; Seats will be placed six feet apart.

To join the meeting, click this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7369386932584945166. You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

If you would like to offer public comment, you have the following options: Provide comment in-person at the meeting; Email public comment to comments@churchillcsd.com — All written public comments received before and during the meeting will be forwarded to the Board of Trustees for their consideration; or Comment electronically using the GotoWebinar app.

Agenda:

• Superintendent’s report.

• Renewal proposal from Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool (POOL) for property and liability insurance policies.

• Approval to Dispose of excess Truckee-Carson Irrigation District (TCID) Water Rights.

• The Board will select three Board members to work on and submit award nominations to the Nevada Association of School Boards.

• Approval of Employment Contracts for Lisa Fritz, Data and Assessment coordinator; Kevin Lords, director of Administrative Services and Operations; Kenny Mitchell, Operations manager; and Derild Parsons, director of Learning and Innovation, for the 2020-21 fiscal year.