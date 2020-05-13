Trustees meet Wednesday on GoToWebinar

The Churchill County Board of School Trustees meets Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the in the virtual platform of GoToWebinar.

To join the meeting, click this link:

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, email comments@churchillcsd.com.

• Update regarding District-related matters

• Report regarding changing the payroll year for school-year staff, currently Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, to Aug. 1 through July 31.

• Discussion and Possible Action: Approval of Chartwells Meal Rate Contract adjustment, an increase from $2.29 to $2.57 per meal, for the 2020-2021 school year.

Tthe public can comment electronically or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

Due to the current state of emergency declared by the governor because of the COVID-19, the Board of Trustees will receive public comment via email ahead of the meeting or during the GotoWebinar virtual session at the meeting.

All public comments will be included in the public record as minutes. In order to comply with Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 241 (Open Meeting Law), the Board/Committee is precluded from deliberating and/or acting on items raised by public comment which are not already on the agenda.

Trustees will attend the meeting remotely and there will be no physical location for the meeting. Members of the public wishing to observe the meeting may do so by participating in the GotoWebinar link at the beginning of this agenda.