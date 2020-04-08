Trustees to meet Wednesday on GoToWebinar

A regular meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the virtual platform of GoToWebinar.

To join the meeting, use this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7479286416943308043

You will also receive a call-in number after you register should you need to use the audio from your phone for the meeting.

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you experience any problems accessing the meeting, email shyned@churchillcsd.com.

Members of the public can comment electronically or email their comments to Debra Shyne at shyned@churchillcsd.com.

All written public comments received before and during the meeting will be forwarded to the Board of Trustees for their consideration.

All public comments will be included in the public record as minutes. In order to comply with Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) Chapter 241 (Open Meeting Law), the Board/Committee is precluded from deliberating and/or acting on items raised by public comment which are not already on the agenda.

Trustees will attend the meeting remotely and there will be no physical location for the meeting. Members of the public wishing to observe the meeting may do so by participating in the GotoWebinar link at the beginning of this agenda.

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open meeting Law (NRS Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and public.

Action may be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

• The agenda is a tentative schedule. The Churchill County Board of School Trustees may act upon agenda items in a different order than is stated in this notice – so as to effect the people’s business in the most efficient manner possible.

• Public comment will be allowed prior to the vote on all action items. Public comment will also be allowed for matters not listed on the agenda, usually at the beginning and end of the meeting, although it may be returned to at any time during the meeting. No action will be taken on any item until it is properly agendized. In the interest of time, the Churchill County Board of School Trustees reserves the right to impose uniform time limits on each person providing public comment.

• Any statement made by a member of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees during the public meeting is absolutely privileged and does not impose liability for defamation or constitute a ground for recovery in a civil action.

• The Churchill County Board of School Trustees may combine two or more agenda items for consideration.

• The Churchill County Board of School Trustees may remove an item from the agenda or delay discussion relating to an item on the agenda at any time.

• The board may discuss all items on the agenda, including those that are described on the agenda as “report,” “presentation” or “update.”

Upcoming board events (tentative)

• May 21, 7 p.m., Adult Education Graduation, Churchill County High School Auditorium.

• May 29, 7 p.m., CCHS Graduation, Ed Arciniega Stadium, Churchill County High School.

New business for discussion and possible action:

• Approval of the FY 2021 Tentative Budget.

• Approval of first reading to revise Policy 4110.0 to delete the organizational chart.

• Approval of restructuring of district-wide administration, to be effective with the next school year, including eliminating the positions of director of maintenance and director of educational services; renaming, restructuring, and adjusting of duties for the following positions: director of business services to accountant/comptroller; director of human resources to director of administrative services and operations; director of special services to director of learning and innovation; director of transportation to operations manager, dispatcher/department secretary to dispatcher, garage manager to garage supervisor; and bus driver trainer to bus driver trainer/supervisor;

• Creating and moving forward with the hiring process to fill the following positions: inclusive services coordinator, special programs coordinator, and human resources administrative secretary; and filling the custodial supervisor position.

• Presentation of information regarding grant-funded independent contract work to provide curriculum, CTE, and other services.