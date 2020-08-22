Two busted with 60 pounds of meth

LAS VEGAS — Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said a Mexican national and a Californian were brought before a federal judge this week on charges of possessing more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

Edgar Marin-Melendrez, 29, of Mexico and Miseal Elias, 22 of Bell, California are charged with possession with intent to distribute the illegal drugs

They will face a preliminary hearing Sept. 1 before Magistrate Cam Ferenbach.

According to Trutanich, they met a buyer in a parking lot in North Las Vegas on Aug. 14. He said the trunk of their vehicle contained 62 pounds of meth.

If convicted, each faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.